Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,514,588 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 844.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Bell worth $42,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBB stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

