Morgan Stanley Purchases 121,543 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $41,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000.

EMD opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

