Morgan Stanley Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $104.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 stock opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62. Q2 has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,760,281.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,323,520.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,211 shares of company stock worth $20,900,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.