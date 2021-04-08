Morgan Stanley Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $66.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.66.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

