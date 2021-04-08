Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Cable One worth $42,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,615,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,779.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,622.52 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,864.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,957.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

