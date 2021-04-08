MoonTools Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $167.36 or 0.00294829 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $345,490.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00263343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.65 or 0.00772719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,283.12 or 1.00910179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.93 or 0.00688669 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

