MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of MONOY opened at $57.11 on Thursday. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 126.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

