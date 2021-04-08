Monolith Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,760.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and $58,760.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.92 or 0.00626435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00079443 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.