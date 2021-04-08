Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post $45.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.97 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $182.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,364. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

