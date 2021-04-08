MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 203 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MongoDB stock opened at $284.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.50. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

