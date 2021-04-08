Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and $44,740.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.02 or 0.00463453 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 522.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.