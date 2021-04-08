Mondi (LON:MNDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,926.00

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,926 ($25.16) and last traded at GBX 1,915.50 ($25.03), with a volume of 123734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,884.50 ($24.62).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNDI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,876.25 ($24.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,830.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,733.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Also, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,424.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

