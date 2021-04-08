Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MONRF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. Moncler has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

