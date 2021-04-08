MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $2.19 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $144.27 million and $6.62 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00003795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,828.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.94 or 0.03588061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.00389364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.16 or 0.01101800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.78 or 0.00464782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00425875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00033266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00314526 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

