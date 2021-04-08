Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTEM stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $449.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

MTEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,860,774 shares of company stock valued at $22,347,586. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

