Moelis & Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

MC stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $920,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,291 shares of company stock valued at $31,307,518. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

