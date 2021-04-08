Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.13. 28,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.55. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $194.33 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

