Modus Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

JEPI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.05. 851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,377. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23.

