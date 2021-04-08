Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 6,868 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,293,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,572,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 59,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,985. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

