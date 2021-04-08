MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $65.42. 338,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,517,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

