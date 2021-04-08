Mirrored Tesla Price Down 1.9% This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for approximately $678.77 or 0.01173010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $38.71 million and $540,255.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.63 or 0.00262043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.00771431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,760.72 or 0.99818872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00017210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00707589 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 57,035 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

