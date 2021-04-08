MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $676.99 and last traded at $684.70. Approximately 12,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,003,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $720.55.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $743.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,468.33 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $835,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.