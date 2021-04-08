Michael L. Paxton Sells 6,000 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,377,118.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of INTZ opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Intrusion Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

