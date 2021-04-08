Michael J. Sophie Sells 17,586 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 836,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

