Michael Connolly Miller Sells 7,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Connolly Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $32,760.00.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.49. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth $3,699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

