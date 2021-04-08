MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.47

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 58641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

