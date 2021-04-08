Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $233,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $289,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

