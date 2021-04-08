MetaMorph Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $373.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00056400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00636628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030208 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

