MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MRPRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

