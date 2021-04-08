Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of MBIN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,458. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

