Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.53

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.53 and last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 18463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.58.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

