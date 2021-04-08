Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.01. 44,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,229. The firm has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

