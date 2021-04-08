Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,888 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 213,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,647. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

