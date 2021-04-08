Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645,949. The company has a market capitalization of $340.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.