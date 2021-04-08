mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.85

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.85 and traded as high as C$12.22. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 43,271 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$332.61 million and a PE ratio of -17.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

