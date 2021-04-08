McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.79 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.