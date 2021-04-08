Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 49.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,728. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

