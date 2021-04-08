Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRLN opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

