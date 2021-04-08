Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mapfre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MPFRF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

