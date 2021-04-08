MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

MMD opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $22.59.

In other news, Director Yie-Hsin Hung purchased 11,600 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

