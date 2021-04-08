Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

