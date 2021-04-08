M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.70

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 10212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $390,649,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

