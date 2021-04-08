LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.00.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $347.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.82.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

