LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $74.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $76.14 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $71.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $300.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $307.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.10 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $337.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

