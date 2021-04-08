LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,012 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $18,381,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $16,095,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of BBBY opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.