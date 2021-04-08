LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in KT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KT. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

KT opened at $12.35 on Thursday. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.84.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

