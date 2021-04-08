LPL Financial LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWX. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,613,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 303.9% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

