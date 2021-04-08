Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.86

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.86 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.42 ($0.57), with a volume of 38169011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.77 ($0.56).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.92 ($0.53).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.98. The company has a market cap of £30.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders bought 330,783 shares of company stock valued at $13,889,254 in the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.