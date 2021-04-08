Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 185.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,000 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

