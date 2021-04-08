Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 1,200 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,376,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 443,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,017 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

ZEN stock opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.33. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

